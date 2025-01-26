Dakota Wealth Management Sells 53,303 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,303 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,243,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,269,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,753,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,405,000 after buying an additional 461,290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,209.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,713,000 after buying an additional 660,992 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCLT opened at $74.97 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

