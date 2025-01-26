Dakota Wealth Management Sells 753 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of General Mills by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,007.58. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.