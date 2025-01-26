Dakota Wealth Management Takes $319,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $121.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

