Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Cayson Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Cayson Acquisition Profile

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

