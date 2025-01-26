Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Cayson Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CAPN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.47.
Cayson Acquisition Profile
