Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $39,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $140.99 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 642,679 shares of company stock valued at $92,155,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

