David J Yvars Group Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $234.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $236.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.