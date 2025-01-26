Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 213,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 344,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

