Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after buying an additional 245,829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 619,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,078,000 after acquiring an additional 116,412 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $201.59 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $101.71 and a 1-year high of $204.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 17.29%. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

