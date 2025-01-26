Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DFS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $101.71 and a fifty-two week high of $204.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.