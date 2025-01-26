Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Edison International Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

