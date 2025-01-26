Electronic Arts’ (EA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $173.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,385. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.