Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.72. 1,741,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,887,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,180.21% and a negative return on equity of 102.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,105.81. This trade represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

