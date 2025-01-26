Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 219.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total value of $4,038,190.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,416,908.60. This trade represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.10, for a total value of $524,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,262,708.20. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,016 shares of company stock worth $346,031,180. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $647.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $652.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $601.93 and its 200-day moving average is $560.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on META. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $719.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

