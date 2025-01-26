First County Bank CT Has $5.13 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,816,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 659,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

