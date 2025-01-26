First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,179.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 219.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 189.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

