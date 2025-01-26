First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ INBK opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
