FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in FMC by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in FMC by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

