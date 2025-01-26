Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,288,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,490 shares of company stock worth $1,251,189. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

