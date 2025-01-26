GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Lowered to Neutral Rating by Guggenheim

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.2 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $419.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

