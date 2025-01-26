Global Financial Private Client LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average of $197.47.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

