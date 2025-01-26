GSG Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GSG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $234.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $236.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

