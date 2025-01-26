Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haleon by 49.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Haleon by 95.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 954,622 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

HLN stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

