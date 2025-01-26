HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,761 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,761 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 241,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $11.22 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.