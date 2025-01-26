HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,500 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 432.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 151,613 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 82.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,542 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Cardiff Oncology

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 350,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $910,299.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,477.60. The trade was a 50.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

CRDF opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.76. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,238.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

