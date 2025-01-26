Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 182,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 103,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10.

Insider Activity at Hempalta

In related news, Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$26,274.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 610,474 shares of company stock valued at $27,499. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

