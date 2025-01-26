Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMPGet Free Report) was up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 182,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 103,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

In other news, Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$26,274.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 610,474 shares of company stock worth $27,499. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

