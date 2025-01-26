Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $71,211,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $62,982,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 62,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

Herc Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HRI opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.85. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.70 and a twelve month high of $246.88.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

