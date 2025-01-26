Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,694.60. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $536,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,631. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,406 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.31. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

