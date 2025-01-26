Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 68.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6,071.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,556,000 after buying an additional 4,663,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 67.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,532,000 after buying an additional 3,074,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $36,039,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,814 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

