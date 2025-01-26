Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Overweight Rating at KeyCorp

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $234.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $236.00. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s current price.

INSP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.45.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average of $186.43. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 140,090 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 798.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 267,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

