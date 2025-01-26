Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Given New $7.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTRGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.20 to $7.10 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ INTR opened at $4.97 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,826,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $8,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

