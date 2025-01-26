Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $687.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.83.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $584.05 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.35.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,475 shares of company stock worth $22,070,807. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.