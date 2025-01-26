Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

INVH stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after acquiring an additional 298,307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after purchasing an additional 753,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,562,000 after purchasing an additional 248,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

