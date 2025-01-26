iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,974,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,897,000 after buying an additional 307,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after acquiring an additional 157,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

