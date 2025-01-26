iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 98,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IGM stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $77.98 and a twelve month high of $107.87.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

