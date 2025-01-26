iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.59 and a 52 week high of $80.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

