iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

