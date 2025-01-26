iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Bought by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 130,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,743,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IRBO opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.