Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth $18,758,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 105.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Stock Down 1.1 %

ITRI stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

