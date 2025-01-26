Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 59.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,043 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

