Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 26,506 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIL. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,236,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

