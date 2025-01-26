Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,338 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after buying an additional 147,920 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after acquiring an additional 284,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diageo by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after acquiring an additional 229,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 4.7 %

Diageo stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DEO. TD Cowen increased their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEO

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.