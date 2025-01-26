Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 40,338 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

