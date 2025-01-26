Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 43,380 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,107,000 after buying an additional 975,045 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in Ares Capital by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,211,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after buying an additional 531,305 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Ares Capital by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 312,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

