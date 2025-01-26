Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.59% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

