Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

