Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.92.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $197.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $197.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $2,586,557.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,015,834.24. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $3,311,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,176.25. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $99,996,647 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

