Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 24,752 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,379 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,142,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,728,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,490,000 after buying an additional 473,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,898,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 596,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

