Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 27,923 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

