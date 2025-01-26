Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,507 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,341.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,280.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,309.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,063.53 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

