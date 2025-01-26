Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 44,214 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,311,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %
Elevance Health stock opened at $401.43 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.21 and its 200 day moving average is $462.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.60.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
